{{ timeAgo('2020-02-28 15:04:01 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Jeff Schiller With Chris Balas

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Jeff Schiller (MHoops1) and Chris Balas talk Michigan's loss to Wisconsin, the Big Ten race and more.

Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard and his team are 9-8 in Big Ten play this season.
---

