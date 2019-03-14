Ticker
Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Jeff Schiller With John Borton

John Beilein will be looking to guide his team to a third straight Big Ten Tournament championship.
John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

The Fort loves his post-game analysis. Now Jeff Schiller (MHoops1) joins the podcast, talking Big Ten Tournament.

Schiller sizes up the field with senior editor John Borton, talking about Michigan's chances with a number of potential opponents, including a possible third showdown with MSU in the tourney title game.

Here's how Schiller sees it.


---

{{ article.author_name }}