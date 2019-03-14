Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Jeff Schiller With John Borton
The Fort loves his post-game analysis. Now Jeff Schiller (MHoops1) joins the podcast, talking Big Ten Tournament.
Schiller sizes up the field with senior editor John Borton, talking about Michigan's chances with a number of potential opponents, including a possible third showdown with MSU in the tourney title game.
Here's how Schiller sees it.
