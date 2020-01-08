News More News
Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Mike Boyd & Chris Balas, Post MSU

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan assistant coach Mike Boyd joins Chris Balas to talk U-M vs. MSU, much more.

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard is 1-2 in his first three Big Ten games heading into Thursday's game with Purdue.
Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard is 1-2 in his first three Big Ten games heading into Thursday's game with Purdue.

