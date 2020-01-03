News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-03 14:26:14 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Mike Boyd With Chris Balas, Pre-MSU

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan assistant coach Mike Boyd joins Chris Balas to talk about U-M basketball prior to Sunday's MSU game.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard is killing it on the recruiting trail.
Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard is killing it on the recruiting trail. (AP Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}