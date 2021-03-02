 Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Talking U-M vs. Illinois (3-2)
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-02 09:59:39 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball Podcast: Talking U-M vs. Illinois (3-2)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas talks Michigan - Illinois with experts on both teams, Jeff Schiller (U-M) and Mike Brohman (Illinois).

Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard and his team are on the cusp of a Big Ten title.
Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard and his team are on the cusp of a Big Ten title. (AP Images)

