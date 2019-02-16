Michigan Basketball Post-Game Podcast: Tom Crawford with John Borton
Michigan captured a crucial win over Maryland Saturday, and Lansing radio's Tom Crawford joins the podcast to talk about it.
Crawford and senior editor John Borton were on hand for the showdown victory, and discuss the key elements in Michigan moving to 23-3 on the season, 12-3 in the Big Ten.
Here's what they had to say.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook