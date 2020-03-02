Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, wondering what U-M basketball team will show up next.
Crawford and senior editor John Borton talk about the many highs and lows of Juwan Howard's Wolverines, who dropped a game at Columbus on Sunday. U-M is approaching tournament time, and this podcast puts many of the concerns on the table.
Here's what Crawford had to say...
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook