News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-02 11:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, wondering what U-M basketball team will show up next.

Crawford and senior editor John Borton talk about the many highs and lows of Juwan Howard's Wolverines, who dropped a game at Columbus on Sunday. U-M is approaching tournament time, and this podcast puts many of the concerns on the table.

A masked junior guard Eli Brook and the long reach of freshman forward Franz Wagner couldn't stop OSU.
Here's what Crawford had to say...


