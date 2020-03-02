Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, wondering what U-M basketball team will show up next. Crawford and senior editor John Borton talk about the many highs and lows of Juwan Howard's Wolverines, who dropped a game at Columbus on Sunday. U-M is approaching tournament time, and this podcast puts many of the concerns on the table.

A masked junior guard Eli Brook and the long reach of freshman forward Franz Wagner couldn't stop OSU.