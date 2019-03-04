Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan became the first Big Ten team to win at Maryland this year, and Lansing radio's Tom Crawford talks about it on the podcast.
Crawford and senior editor John Borton also discuss the big showdown at the Breslin Saturday night, which could carry implications for the Big Ten regular-season title.
Here's what Crawford had to say.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook