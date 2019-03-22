Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Lansing radio personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, talking March Madness with senior editor John Borton.
Crawford delves into Michigan's win over Montana, what's ahead with Florida, and even talks about Tom Izzo's nationally publicized flareup with his own player.
Here's what Crawford had to say.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook