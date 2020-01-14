29.8 points per game.

It’s the scoring average for reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo through 38 games this season.

It is also the scoring average for the five starting Big Ten centers who have faced Michigan.

Iowa’s Luka Garza scored 44 points against Michigan on Dec. 6th. Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn recorded 19 on Dec. 11th. Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman added 20 on Jan. 5th. Purdue’s Trevion Williams totaled 36 on Jan. 9th. Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu had 30 points on Jan. 12th.

Garza, Cockburn, Tillman, Williams and Oturu are all talented. None though are All-NBA caliber, yet except for Williams, they inflicted their damage in eight fewer minutes than Antetokounmpo.

The Wolverines’ defense has been torched down low as they have limped out to a 2-3 record in conference play. The questions thus are whether their defense has suffered entirely as a result and what they can do to douse the flames engulfing their post defense and get back on track soon.