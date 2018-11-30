Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

After defeating North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Michigan begins its Big Ten conference slate against Purdue Saturday.

The Wolverines will face Purdue at the Crisler Center, with the game being shown on ESPN at 3:30 p.m. This is the only time Michigan and Purdue will play this season. In Michigan’s Big Ten home openers, the Wolverines are 33-20.

The Boilermakers are 5-2 so far this season, with their two losses coming against ACC foes. Purdue lost to Virginia Tech 89-83 in the championship of the Charleston Classic and lost at Florida State 73-72 Wednesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Just like North Carolina earlier this week, Purdue has one of the best offenses in the country. Per Kenpom, the Boilermakers have the sixth most efficient offense in college basketball. Purdue’s effective field goal percentage of 57.3 percent is 17th in the nation.

Unlike the Tar Heels, Purdue plays at a significantly slower pace and its average possession length of 16.9 seconds is 161st in the country.

Purdue’s offense relies heavily on shooting three-pointers as Purdue is attempting the 11th most threes in college basketball. Over 50 percent of the Boilermakers field goal attempts are from three. Senior guard Ryan Cline is Purdue’s best three-pointer shooter at 44.4 percent, which is 222nd in the nation. Cline is averaging 15.3 points per game

Junior guard Carsen Edwards is Purdue’s best offensive weapon. After Purdue lost significant production from last season, Edwards has taken up the mantle for the Boilermakers. Edwards is taking 38.8 percent of Purdue’s shots, which is the eighth most in the country. His 25.1 points per game are a team high.

Not only is Edwards is a volume scorer, he finds teammates for assists at a high rate. His assist rate of 27.8 percent is 147th in the nation.

After losing Isaac Haas to graduation, Purdue has attempted to replace his production through junior center Evan Boudreaux and sophomore center Matt Haarms.

Boudreaux has the 44th best offensive rating in the country and is averaging 11.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. His offensive rebounding rate of 20.8 is the third best in the nation, while he also has a knack for drawing fouls. His rate of fouls drawn per forty minutes is 7.2, which is the 53rd best in college basketball.

Haarms is a defensive weapon down low. He has a block rate of 11.6, which is the 26th best in the country, and is averaging 1.6 blocks per game.