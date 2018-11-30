Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Less than a week removed from Michigan’s big victory over North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the Wolverines begin their Big Ten schedule at home against Purdue.

While the Boilermakers lost a lot of talent from last year’s team, they still will present a major test for Michigan.

“They’re a big challenge,” junior center Jon Teske said. “Last year we played three times and only won once. They’re a great team coached by a great coach. We just have to be ready to play.”

In the Big Ten opener for Michigan, Teske said he knows the game will be different than the nonconference games they have played.

“It’s different, it’s a lot more physical,” Teske said. “We just have to go out there and play.”

Michigan’s defense will be challenged by Purdue’s junior guard Carsen Edwards who was named preseason Big Ten Player of the Year.

“We’ve got to be a connected group,” Teske said. “Carsen Edwards is very good. The big guys are very good too, so we have to be ready defensively. Offensively, we have to run our execution and knock down some open shots.”

Edwards will likely be guarded by Michigan’s junior point guard Zavier Simpson. He talked about how he’s thrived on defense since he got to Michigan.

"Definitely since I’ve been here,” Simpson said. “Now I just have more opportunities to show. It’s more of a pride issue. There’s no secret to defense.”

Teske knows the mindset that Simpson carries into every game helps him succeed.

“He’s always locked in to every game,” Teske said. “Defensively he just wants to lock down and guard the best player, that’s usually the point guard. He’s always up for the challenge.”

Other than Edwards, Purdue is led by sophomore center Matt Haarms who steps into the role Isaac Haas had for four seasons. They are similar players, but have differences as well.

“They’re kind of similar but they’re different as well,” Teske said. “Haas was a little bit bigger, but they’re both about the same size. You just have to keep them off the boards. They’re active on there. They play it through him a lot.”

Haarms has more mobility than Haas did.

“He’s a little quicker than Haas, but at the same time, he still can block shots,” Teske said. “He’s very long and athletic. We have to be ready for that.”

Haarms and Edwards are two of Purdue’s best players and Michigan knows it has to be on its game to win. They aren’t buying into how good they are.

While this team might be better than last year’s version, Simpson isn’t so sure.

“In some we area, some areas we aren’t, but’s it’s still early,” Simpson said. “We’re 7-0 now, we could lose the next seven. We just have to keep learning, not let all this hype get to us and keep playing. Purdue is a great team, great coaching staff. We better come ready to play or we’ll be 7-1.”