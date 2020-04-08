News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-08 11:57:51 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting ITF EXTRA: Bryce Aiken Intel

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Harvard transfer and former Michigan recruit Bryce Aiken will announce Thursday between four finalists, including U-M.

Here's the latest ...

ITF HOOPS EXTRA: ON BRYCE AIKEN

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Harvard Grad Transfer Bryce Aiken is one of the top grad transfers on the board. He'll decide Thursday.
Harvard Grad Transfer Bryce Aiken is one of the top grad transfers on the board. He'll decide Thursday. (The Associated Press)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}