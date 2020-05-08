Michigan has offered yet another 2021 guard, this one from Virginia. Angelo Brizzi is one of the faster rising players in his class, having been offered by Villanova, Georgetown and California. CLASS OF 2021 HOT BOARD



Rivals.com's Eric Bossi called him one of the players who could have shined in the live April evaluation period. "College programs love shooters and it’s easy to understand why, given the importance of the three-ball in today’s game," Brossi wrote. "Brizzi may be one of the top shooters in the country ... not to mention the fact that many would see that he has received a recent offer from Jay Wright and would want to take a look at him."

Thankful to receive an offer from the University of Michigan! pic.twitter.com/0299mAZiSy — angelo brizzi (@abriz14) May 8, 2020