Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting-Signees Celebrate By Watching Win
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!Michigan added a pair of great prospects to its already thriving progra...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news