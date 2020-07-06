Michigan Wolverines baskeball coach Juwan Howard has added his second pledge in the 2020 class. Fast-rising forward Will Tschetter committed to U-M over offers from Arkansas, Minnesota, Cincinnati and others.

“The culture of basketball and how they have always been known to have success on and off the court,” Tschetter told Rivals.com as to why he committed to the Wolverines Monday. “I feel like Coach (Juwan) Howard established a trusting relationship from day one that I met him; that not only goes for him, but for the whole staff. They were just very genuine and humble people through the recruiting process.”

Tschetter joins four-star Isaiah Barnes on the U-M commitment list. Though some said Cincinnati had made a move recently, Howard had been putting in work.

“I think Coach Howard is an amazing coach, a good guy. He’s super fun to talk to,” Tschetter told TheWolverine.com weeks ago, noting he never grew up a fan of one program. “I like college basketball in general. Michigan has a pretty good rep when it comes to being a well-respected program.

“I feel like it’s kind of the big thing with Minnesota kids where everyone obviously wants them to stay at the hometown school, but I’m open to leaving the state, for sure. I really like Michigan’s coaching staff. It’s a bunch of great basketball minds and good people. I like everything they have to offer. They have great academics, great facilities, good academic support. Just kind of the whole thing is pretty attractive when you look at it.”

And now he's a Wolverine.