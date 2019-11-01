Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard will learn about many of the recruits on his list soon. Here's the latest ... Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Mark Williams is down to Michigan, Duke and UCLA. (Will Garlick (Virginiapreps))

Williams visited Duke over the weekend (his sister was a standout basketball player there) and was visited in home by UCLA's entire staff. He'll announce Friday night. From Rivals.com's Eric Bossi: A native of Virginia who is spending his senior season at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG, the 7-footer has also visited his other finalists, Michigan and UCLA. Growing into a stronger player on the offensive end who can run the floor and block shots, Williams is a potentially big score. But, for a while now Duke has been considered the leader and I haven't heard anything to suggest that anything has changed. My FutureCast has been for the Blue Devils for some time now and I don't have any plans to change it. We also expect it will be Duke. What does that mean for big man Hunter Dickinson?

We don't believe he'll go to Duke if Williams announces for the Blue Devils, leaving U-M, Florida State and Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish are making a push, but his girlfriend, track star Ziyah Holman, visited U-M recently and is down to U-M, UCLA, Texas A&M and Clemson. Dickinson will announce before his senior season, which is coming up soon. He told PrepCircuit.com before his Duke visit he liked Howard a lot. "He basically played my position, so I couldn't learn from a better person in college basketball in terms of what I am and who's done what I've done. Probably he and Patrick Ewing are the only two that I could think of that have done what I'm doing right now and can help me develop, so I really like that," he said. "Also just his passion for coaching and passion for Michigan, like the school and everything, you can really tell that he's super happy to be there. He just loves Michigan, he just wants to bring a national championship there. I just really like how I can do basketball and academics there. I really like him as a coach; I feel like I vibe with the team really well." Four-star Moses Moody is down to three schools, and some believe Arkansas, the home state school, now leads.

Moody added Virginia recently, and it's looking as though he could visit. From Rivals: He took his Michigan OV at the beginning of October just a couple weeks after picking up his offer. Arkansas has been in on Moody the longest as he held an offer from Mike Anderson and then Musselman offered him very shortly after accepting his new position on the Hill in April. Moody said after his official visit a week and a half ago that he's looking for a staff that can take his game to the next level and the Arkansas staff definitely has that going for them. "The main thing they pitched about getting me ready was the pro experience," Moody said. "He’s coached in the pros, he has connections and just the stuff he knows, I could tell from watching the practice what he can do.” Moody said he'd like to decide in time for the early signing period if possible, so the clock's ticking. Finally, shooting guard Nimari Burnett is still at four, and it appears as though he'll wait until spring to decide.