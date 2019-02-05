Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-05 09:17:05 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Zeb Jackson Highlights

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Michigan class of 2020 pledge Zeb Jackson has had an outstanding year to date, averaging 25 points per game. Here are several of his highlights.

Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

---

{{ article.author_name }}