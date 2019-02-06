U-M ran out to an early 15-point lead in an intensely hostile environment, weathered a second half comeback attempt and cruised to reclaim first place in the conference.

Michigan won its 21stgame and 10thin Big Ten play with 77-65 victory at Rutgers. Scarlet Knights head coach Steve Pikiell was impressed with the Wolverines.

“[The place] was jumping,” Pikiell said. “We obviously played an elite team, got off to a tough start, and we can’t do that against a really good, well-coached Michigan team that’s ranked, does a great job.

“I thought we played well in the second half, but you can’t get yourself in a hole against a team ranked in the top five. They all shoot … I think five of their guys made threes. We tried to do a great job, had one day to prepare, try to get them toclose out on the elite shooters. We worried about Jordan Poole, all their players from three-point land.

“Every time we made a mistake on the defensive end, they made us pay.”

Michigan won’t lose many games in which it makes 11 triples. Poole made three, junior point guard Zavier Simpson and sophomore wing Isaiah Livers one each, but frosh forward Ignas Brazdeikis was the difference. He made five of his nine attempts, three of them after Rutgers had made runs, on his way to 23 points.

“He had a great game. He’s one of the best young guys in the league, and he played that way today,” Pikiell said. “They made every shot [early], got off to a great start.

“We played well in the second half … but we needed some timely stops defensively, some timely offensive possessions. You just can’t play that way. Every time we made a mistake, they made us pay on the offensive end.”

U-M was up 18-6 at the 14:20 mark and 25-10 at 11:37.

“When you play an elite team, you can’t have a bad start, middle or ending,” Pikiell said. “You have to play well the whole time. You can’t have any bad when you play an excellent team, an elite team.

“I’ve got to give them credit. They made some shots. It’s hard to come into someone else’s building and make your first five, six, seven shots. It’s not an easy thing to do, and we’re pretty good defensively, too.”

U-M held Rutgers to 41.4 percent shooting overall. Simpson shut down talented guard Geo Baker, holding him to 1-of-9 shooting and eight points.

“They’re a really good defensive team too. They’re long, try to choke out passing lanes,” Pikiell said. “We do the same thing. They made 11 threes, a big number, and we’ve got to score a lot of twos to make up for 11 threes. They take away transition, make it a halfcourt game.

“[Simpson] runs them and ran them today, did a really good job. They have good players at those wing spots. Livers comes off the bench and hits a big three.

“They’ve got a lot of answers. That’s a great basketball team.”