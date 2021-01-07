There was no room for the Gophers to execute anything they wanted to do offensively due to the relentless effort and length. There was no time to relax, even for a second, or the action was going the other way, and guys like senior guard Eli Brooks, who was outstanding defensively before (in sticking with the hockey theme) losing a tooth by selling out for a loose ball and drawing a foul, were all over every motion.

It was intimidating, and then it clicked. It seemed reminiscent of — stay with us here — some of the great Soviet hockey teams from a few decades back.

Make a mistake, like the Gophers did on the Brown play, and someone was going to pay.

Until then, it was a struggle to find words to describe what a few handfuls of us (reporters, family members) were witnessing in a dominant performance. The Wolverines were smothering and contesting everything Minnesota wanted to do. They were relentless in contesting every pass, unforgiving physically on both ends and barely allowed any room to breathe.

And this was with U-M already up 20 in the second half on the way to an 82-57 win over Minnesota Thursday night.

ANN ARBOR, MI — A Minnesota pass was headed out of bounds or toward a backcourt violation when Chaundee Brown decided that wasn’t good enough. The senior forward kicked it into another gear as though he’d been flung from a slingshot, raced past two other players and threw down a thunderous dunk in transition that would have brought the Crisler Center house down if there’d been fans allowed in the stands.

“When you talk about accountability, that comes from the guy you’re talking to right now,” head coach Juwan Howard said. “But it doesn’t happen overnight, because guys have to buy into it and understand that those types of plays will be inspiring to the guys that are on the sideline that will appreciate the effort you’re bringing and how you’re sacrificing your body to help the team …

“Eli Brooks, there was a loose ball and Eli put his head and nose to go get the ball. I’ve seen a lot of players who would just stop and back up and let the opponent grab the basketball. But that right there, it says [a lot] about the character of a person who loves and will do whatever he can to help the team win. And I’ve just been so impressed with this group and how they’ve bought into all the love, doing all the little things that helps winning.”

Make no mistake — Brooks had been outstanding defensively before he went out late in the first half, and the Gophers had made a run to cut a double-digit lead to six. Many questioned how the Wolverines would fare without him on the court in the second half.

Before fans would have been back to their seats (on a normal night), the lead expanded back to 10 … then to 15, 20, 25. A 17-4 run to open the half essentially ended the suspense, and the lead ballooned as high as 37 (twice) before Howard started substituting.

What was supposed to be a great battle between Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson and national player of the week Liam Robbins, meanwhile, was anything but. Dickinson earned his fifth Big Ten Freshman of the Week Award — the vote isn’t in yet, but we’re calling this one blue — with 28 points on 12-of-15 shooting.

In Michigan basketball’s rich history, very few freshman centers, perhaps not even Chris Webber in 1991-92, have had the kind of impact on a team Dickinson has for the Wolverines on both ends.

“The kid is fresh out of high school. He’s been able to now get uncomfortable. He hasn’t had an opportunity to defend, night-in, night-out, bigs on the high school level like he’s facing here in the Big Ten, and he understands that he cannot take a night off and every matchup is going to be a very challenging matchup for him,” Howard said. “But he’s a competitor, and he’s welcomed the challenge.

“I’m making him do uncomfortable things that he’s probably never done before like guarding ball screens and being up higher on ball screens and not sitting in the paint, because these guards are too damn good at coming off the ball screen and make pull up jumpers or getting downhill and finishing at the basket with the euro step or different type of finishes. These kids work on this stuff, and Hunter knows that his presence on being a two-way player and embracing the opportunity into being a two-way player has got to be something that he had to embrace in order give us the best chance to win.”

In other words, he understands his role. The scoring is nice, sure, but he really (legitimately) doesn’t care about his numbers.

That’s the beauty of this group, as Howard would put it. He spoke glowingly of Brown (five points in 21 minutes) and junior Brandon Johns (seven points, four rebounds, two blocked shots in 14 minutes) and their impacts, how they went far beyond the box score.

And perhaps the best part about all of this?

There are no egos.

Howard only needed a few words when asked how he’d keep his team humble after the impressive Big Ten start and 10-0 record.

“Our team is humble, man,” he said. “They know that the season doesn’t end until April.”

For four teams, anyway. It’s early yet, and there are more challenges to come, but U-M certainly seems to have the potential to be one of them.