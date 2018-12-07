Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

After surviving its first close game of the season at Northwestern, Michigan returns home to resume its final slate of nonconference games.

The Wolverines are set to face South Carolina Saturday at 12 p.m. with the game on FS1.

This isn’t the same South Carolina team that made the Final Four just a few years ago. The Gamecocks come into Ann Arbor 4-4 with losses to Stony Brook, Providence, Wofford and Wyoming. South Carolina hasn’t beaten a team in Kempom’s top-100 teams and its best win so far this season came against Costal Carolina.

The one thing the Gamecocks do well is defend. Their adjusted defensive efficiency of 96.0 is 40th in the country. While South Carolina has a good defense, it’s the worst that head coach Frank Martin has had since 2014.

Where South Carolina’s defense is at its best as defending the rim. Opponents are shooting 39.4 percent from two point range, which is the fourth-lowest percentage in the nation. Their ability to hold teams to that low percentage stems from their strong block percentage of 14.5 percent, which is the 22nd second best.

Where Michigan might have some success on offense Saturday is from three-point range. While the Wolverines don’t shoot the lights out from deep this season, they do still have the ability to light it up from three. Teams are shooting 38 percent from three against South Carolina, which is 302nd worst percentage in the country.

Michigan’s strong defense will not be challenged by the Gamecocks. South Carolina’s adjusted efficiency of 102.8 is 173rd in the nation, while its effective field goal percentage of 47.3 is the 261st worst in the nation.

South Carolina’s offense is led by freshman point guard A.J. Lawson who is averaging 14.9 points per game. Lawson is using a significant amount of South Carolina’s possession as his usage rate of 30 percent is the 76th most in the country. While Lawson uses a lot of possessions, he isn’t incredibly efficient. He is shooting only 29.5 percent from three and 52.1 percent from the field.

Where he does have great success is drawing fouls. Lawson’s rate of fouls drawn per 40 minutes is 7.1 is the 52nd best in college basketball. Michigan’s defense is the best defense in terms of not fouling, so this matchup will be a key to the game.

Senior forward Chris Silva was a key part of South Carolina’s run to the Final Four in 2017. This season, he is averaging 10.3 points and a team-high 6.0 rebounds. Like Lawson, Silva is good at getting to the free throw line. His free throw rate of 68.2 is the 58th best in the country. On the defensive end, he is a game changing force down low. His block percentage of 8.9 is the 58th best

Senior forward Hassani Gravett is averaging 10.0 points per game while also shooting 42.4 percent from three.