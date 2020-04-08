News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-08 16:04:01 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Still In Good Hands

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Twice, Juwan Howard stopped play late in Michigan’s 82-58 blowout of Nebraska March 5, Senior Night in Ann Arbor, first so Jon Teske could get his due, and then Zavier Simpson. He hugged both senio...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}