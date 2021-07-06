Michigan Basketball Teammates, Coaches Rally Around Hunter Dickinson

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard did everything he could to help Hunter Dickinson prepare for the NBA Draft, and he wasn’t the big center’s only support. While his teammates were hoping to have him back another year, they also wished him well when he went to the NBA G-League Elite Camp, hoping he’d get a chance to live his dream. Dickinson did well, averaging double digits in points in his two games, but didn’t hit a triple in either of the games. If he had, he might not be back in Ann Arbor for another year, he admitted Tuesday. He worked out for the Sacramento Kings and Oklahoma City Thunder and knocked down several in their workouts. “All the teams pretty much said the same thing … shoot how I was shooting in their workouts through an entire NCAA season, see more reps from me out there, continue to show the ability to switch on ball screens, use my right hand,” he said. “There was more contact after the combine, but after that I was leaning toward coming back so I declined them. “For those two I was really thankful; really enjoyed it. I was very happy I did them because I was able to learn a lot, experience a lot of stuff not a lot of people experience. Being able to be seen in front of NBA teams is a special feeling, and that’s something I’ll take with me going into next season.” RELATED: By The Numbers: What To Know About Michigan Basketball's Roster RELATED: Here's Why Hunter Dickinson Chose To Return To Michigan

Teammates were thrilled to get Michigan Wolverines basketball center Hunter Dickinson back for another year (USA Today Sports)

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

This will very likely be Dickinson’s last year in a Michigan uniform, and he’s made no secret of that fact. He’d have gone if he were going to be a first-round pick, he acknowledged, and he was expecting to get there this year. “Probably in the beginning, once I made my decision, I was leaning toward leaving, becoming a professional athlete,” he said. “I would say up until I didn’t get invited to the Combine … is probably when it went to 50-50 for me. I kept thinking about the opportunity for me here for another year, to be able to experience the college experience I didn’t get to experience last year. That started to push it towards coming back for another year. “Once I really thought about it, I’d always said from the start I didn’t want to be a mid-to-late second round pick. I wanted to stay true to myself … that I wanted to be a first-round pick. If coming back is what I’ve got to do, then that’s what I’ve got to do.”