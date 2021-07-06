Michigan Basketball Teammates, Coaches Rally Around Hunter Dickinson
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard did everything he could to help Hunter Dickinson prepare for the NBA Draft, and he wasn’t the big center’s only support. While his teammates were hoping to have him back another year, they also wished him well when he went to the NBA G-League Elite Camp, hoping he’d get a chance to live his dream.
Dickinson did well, averaging double digits in points in his two games, but didn’t hit a triple in either of the games. If he had, he might not be back in Ann Arbor for another year, he admitted Tuesday. He worked out for the Sacramento Kings and Oklahoma City Thunder and knocked down several in their workouts.
“All the teams pretty much said the same thing … shoot how I was shooting in their workouts through an entire NCAA season, see more reps from me out there, continue to show the ability to switch on ball screens, use my right hand,” he said. “There was more contact after the combine, but after that I was leaning toward coming back so I declined them.
“For those two I was really thankful; really enjoyed it. I was very happy I did them because I was able to learn a lot, experience a lot of stuff not a lot of people experience. Being able to be seen in front of NBA teams is a special feeling, and that’s something I’ll take with me going into next season.”
This will very likely be Dickinson’s last year in a Michigan uniform, and he’s made no secret of that fact. He’d have gone if he were going to be a first-round pick, he acknowledged, and he was expecting to get there this year.
“Probably in the beginning, once I made my decision, I was leaning toward leaving, becoming a professional athlete,” he said. “I would say up until I didn’t get invited to the Combine … is probably when it went to 50-50 for me. I kept thinking about the opportunity for me here for another year, to be able to experience the college experience I didn’t get to experience last year. That started to push it towards coming back for another year.
“Once I really thought about it, I’d always said from the start I didn’t want to be a mid-to-late second round pick. I wanted to stay true to myself … that I wanted to be a first-round pick. If coming back is what I’ve got to do, then that’s what I’ve got to do.”
His teammates and coaches welcomed him with open arms when he walked in the building Tuesday for his first workout with them in preparation for the 2021-22 season.
“They were all pretty much on my side in terms of they wanted the best for me,” he said. “I really appreciated it. I saw Terrance [Williams], of course, very regularly throughout the summer just being back in the DMV. He was behind me telling me to do what’s best for me … basically, what everyone else on the team was saying. I really appreciate the support from my teammates throughout the process.
“Coach Howard was pretty adamant he was behind me whatever I chose, and I really appreciated that from him. I kind of expected that from him because that’s the kind of man he is. That’s a big reason I chose Michigan because of who Coach Howard is, what kind of man he is. For him to provide the support he did … he didn’t have to. He could have left me on my own for me to find way with stuff, but he reached out numerous times asking how I did at this workout, asking if there was anything he could help with.”
And make no mistake, he said — his first goal is to help Howard and the team, not himself this year. He stews about the Elite Eight loss to UCLA every night, he admitted, and looks forward to atoning with a run to a National Championship this year.
The skills he picked up this summer will go a long way to helping everyone.
“Showing everybody I can shoot would not only help me, but help the team out, make us more a dynamic offense,” he said. “That’s something I’ve really focused on this summer and I think will be shown throughout the season this year.”
He’s already gotten started, ready to take his game to the next level.
