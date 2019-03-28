Whose Defense Is Better — Michigan's Or Texas Tech's?
The storylines dominating tonight's Michigan/Texas Tech Sweet Sixteen matchup involve defense, defense and more defense.
The two programs are rated as the top two defensive clubs in the nation (according to Ken Pomeroy's adjusted defensive efficiency ratings), and have been in that position for most of the year (though Virginia has rotated in and out as well).
With what would appear to be one of the best defensive showdowns in recent NCAA Tournament history, the question has to be asked — whose is better?
There is obviously no easy way to answer this, so we've taken a look at the most important defensive statistics for each club, and stacked them up side by side:
|Statistic
|Michigan
|Texas Tech
|Advantage
|
Field goal percentage defense
|
39.9% (20th)
|
36.8% (2nd)
|
Texas Tech
|
KenPom
|
2nd
|
1st
|
Texas Tech
|
Scoring defense
|
58.2 (2nd)
|
59.2 (3rd)
|
Michigan
|
Three-point field goal percentage defense
|
29% (5th)
|
30% (18th)
|
Michigan
|
Turnovers forced per game
|
12.2 (252nd)
|
15.6 (29th)
|
Texas Tech
|
Number of opponents held below 40 percent shooting
|
16
|
22
|
Texas Tech
|
Number of opponents held below 50 points
|
8
|
6
|
Michigan
|
Season-low shooting percentage against
|
27.6% (at Indiana)
|
23.1% (West Virginia)
|
Texas Tech
|
Season-low points allowed
|
37 (Holy Cross)
|
37 (Incarnate Word)
|
Tie
|
Season-high shooting percentage against
|
51.6% (South Carolina)
|
46.3% (at Kansas State)
|
Texas Tech
|
Season-high points allowed
|
78 (South Carolina)
|
80 (Oklahoma State)
|
Michigan
|
Blocked shots per game
|
4.1 (82nd)
|
4.9 (15th)
|
Texas Tech
