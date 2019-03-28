The storylines dominating tonight's Michigan/Texas Tech Sweet Sixteen matchup involve defense, defense and more defense.

The two programs are rated as the top two defensive clubs in the nation (according to Ken Pomeroy's adjusted defensive efficiency ratings), and have been in that position for most of the year (though Virginia has rotated in and out as well).

With what would appear to be one of the best defensive showdowns in recent NCAA Tournament history, the question has to be asked — whose is better?

There is obviously no easy way to answer this, so we've taken a look at the most important defensive statistics for each club, and stacked them up side by side: