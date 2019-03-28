Ticker
Whose Defense Is Better — Michigan's Or Texas Tech's?

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
Rfjp8botmpidqf8pb5i9
Defensive assistant Luke Yaklich is in his second year at Michigan, after coming over from Illinois State in 2017.
Lon Horwedel

The storylines dominating tonight's Michigan/Texas Tech Sweet Sixteen matchup involve defense, defense and more defense.

The two programs are rated as the top two defensive clubs in the nation (according to Ken Pomeroy's adjusted defensive efficiency ratings), and have been in that position for most of the year (though Virginia has rotated in and out as well).

With what would appear to be one of the best defensive showdowns in recent NCAA Tournament history, the question has to be asked — whose is better?

There is obviously no easy way to answer this, so we've taken a look at the most important defensive statistics for each club, and stacked them up side by side:

Comparing Michigan's and Texas Tech's Defensive Statistics
Statistic Michigan Texas Tech Advantage

Field goal percentage defense

39.9% (20th)

36.8% (2nd)

Texas Tech

KenPom

2nd

1st

Texas Tech

Scoring defense

58.2 (2nd)

59.2 (3rd)

Michigan

Three-point field goal percentage defense

29% (5th)

30% (18th)

Michigan

Turnovers forced per game

12.2 (252nd)

15.6 (29th)

Texas Tech

Number of opponents held below 40 percent shooting

16

22

Texas Tech

Number of opponents held below 50 points

8

6

Michigan

Season-low shooting percentage against

27.6% (at Indiana)

23.1% (West Virginia)

Texas Tech

Season-low points allowed

37 (Holy Cross)

37 (Incarnate Word)

Tie

Season-high shooting percentage against

51.6% (South Carolina)

46.3% (at Kansas State)

Texas Tech

Season-high points allowed

78 (South Carolina)

80 (Oklahoma State)

Michigan

Blocked shots per game

4.1 (82nd)

4.9 (15th)

Texas Tech
*Note — the number in parenthesis on four of the first five categories are the teams' national rank (there are 353 teams in college basketball).
