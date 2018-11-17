Ticker
Michigan Wolverines Basketball: U-M Hammers George Washington, 84-61

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Michigan used a three-point barrage in the first half and a second half whitewash to hammer George Washington, 84-61.

The Wolverines came out gunning. Redshirt junior Charles Matthews (25 points) hit the midrange jumper at will, and he, Jordan Poole and Isaiah Livers all hit early triples to push U-M to a 28-10 lead midway through the first half.

U-M went into a funk, however, and the Colonials made a huge run of their own. The Wolverines missed the front ends of a pair of one-and-ones, and George Washington was within 30-24 before Michigan closed the half up 35-26.

The second half was all Wolverines. Junior point guard Zavier Simpson made four triples, and Michigan quickly opened a 43-28 lead. U-M made 15 of 30 triples and opened a 36-point edge before playing the backups much of way down the stretch.

Charles Matthews scored 25 points in Michigan's win over George Washington.
Matthews added six rebounds and three assists. Poole notched 22 points on 5-of-8 three-point shooting, Simpson 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and sophomore power forward Isaiah Livers 11 points in 21 minutes for the 3-0 Wolverines.

Michigan next plays Sunday at 1:30 and will face the winner of South Carolina and Providence.

