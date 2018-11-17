Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan used a three-point barrage in the first half and a second half whitewash to hammer George Washington, 84-61.

The Wolverines came out gunning. Redshirt junior Charles Matthews (25 points) hit the midrange jumper at will, and he, Jordan Poole and Isaiah Livers all hit early triples to push U-M to a 28-10 lead midway through the first half.

U-M went into a funk, however, and the Colonials made a huge run of their own. The Wolverines missed the front ends of a pair of one-and-ones, and George Washington was within 30-24 before Michigan closed the half up 35-26.

The second half was all Wolverines. Junior point guard Zavier Simpson made four triples, and Michigan quickly opened a 43-28 lead. U-M made 15 of 30 triples and opened a 36-point edge before playing the backups much of way down the stretch.