Michigan stays east after hammering Villanova Wednesday, set to play George Washington Saturday and either Providence or South Carolina Sunday. The match-ups are part of the Hall of Fame Tip Off at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

The first game, slated for noon tomorrow and televised online only (ESPN3), looks like a gimme on paper, though head coach John Beilein and his staff certainly won’t let his team view it that way. The Colonials are led by former MSU guard Maurice Joseph and are 0-3 after losing to Siena, Stony Brook and Virginia, finished 15-18 a year ago and aren’t projected to contend in the Atlantic 10 this year.



They’re not great offensively, a slower temp team, and turn it over at a high rate. That seems to play right into U-M’s strength, which has been creating offense with the defense in the early going. Redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews has been the catalyst. He and junior point guard Zavier Simpson have put their stamp on the program on that end of the floor.

“He’s worked so hard, and really done a great job being a team guy,” Beilein said after U-M’s 73-46 blowout of Villanova. “He’s just active. His defense is what’s making us right now. [Phil] Booth is a heck of a player, but Charles is relentless when given a matchup like that.”

Booth finished with nine points and rarely got a decent look.

George Washington, meanwhile, doesn’t do one thing offensively that stands out. The Colonials shoot 48 percent from three-point range and 36 percent from three, and though they get to the free throw line, they make only 54 percent of their attempts.

This isn’t a great man-to-man defensive team, so there’s a chance the Colonials will try to frustrate U-M with some zone the way the first two opponents did. Michigan struggled mightily with Holy Cross’ zone in falling behind 24-18 at halftime before rallying in the second stanza in a 56-37 win.

Michigan’s biggest challenge Saturday might be to put Wednesday’s game in the past.

“We’ll learn from it, move on, play George Washington and move on to next game. [Villanova] was a road win, but won’t mean anything later on in the year [if we don’t keep winning].”

Assuming they win, the Wolverines will play the winner of South Carolina and Providence Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The Gamecocks are 2-1 with an 83-81 loss to Stony Brook between wins over USC Upstate and Norfolk State, while Providence is 2-1, having lost to Wichita State (83-80) before rallying to beat Holy Cross, 70-61.

The Friars trailed Holy Cross by eight points in the second half before mounting a comeback.