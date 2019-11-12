News More News
Michigan Wolverines Basketball Video- Howard, Players On Win Over Creighton

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and his players talk U-M's 79-69 win over Creighton.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is 2-0 as U-M's head coach.
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is 2-0 as U-M's head coach.

