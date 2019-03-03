Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-03 21:41:40 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball Video: John Beilein Recaps Today's Road Win At Maryland

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
Qmwh7kbt1uhnshw3epf3
Redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews missed his second straight game today with an ankle injury.
AP Images

Michigan head coach John Beilein spoke today after the Wolverines' huge 69-62 road win at No. 17 Maryland, explaining the areas he was most pleased with while also diagnosing where the team struggled.

The Maize and Blue now have the next five days off before heading to Michigan State next Saturday for the regular-season finale.

The following video is courtesy of Scott Greene of Terrapin Sports Report.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}