Michigan Basketball Video: John Beilein Recaps Today's Road Win At Maryland
Michigan head coach John Beilein spoke today after the Wolverines' huge 69-62 road win at No. 17 Maryland, explaining the areas he was most pleased with while also diagnosing where the team struggled.
The Maize and Blue now have the next five days off before heading to Michigan State next Saturday for the regular-season finale.
The following video is courtesy of Scott Greene of Terrapin Sports Report.
