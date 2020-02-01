News More News
Michigan Wolverines Basketball Video: Juwan Howard, Players Talk Win

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, Brandon Johns and others talk about Michigan's big, 69-63 win over Rutgers at Madison Square Garden.

Franz Wagner hit two key free throws down the stretch to help Michigan past Rutgers.
Franz Wagner hit two key free throws down the stretch to help Michigan past Rutgers. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

