{{ timeAgo('2019-01-03 20:59:02 -0600') }} basketball

Videos: Beilein, Brazdeikis, Poole Pleased With 68-55 Win Over Penn State

Chris Balas and Austin Fox
Writers
Michigan next hosts Indiana on Sunday at 4:30.

Michigan picked up a 68-55 win over Penn State this evening to improve to 3-0 in Big Ten action.

Sophomore guard Jordan Poole led the way with 17 points and freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis was next with 16, and the two players — along with head coach John Beilein — spoke about the victory afterward:

Head coach John Beilein


Penn State head coach Pat Chambers

Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis

Sophomore guard Jordan Poole


{{ article.author_name }}