Videos: Beilein, Brazdeikis, Poole Pleased With 68-55 Win Over Penn State
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan picked up a 68-55 win over Penn State this evening to improve to 3-0 in Big Ten action.
Sophomore guard Jordan Poole led the way with 17 points and freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis was next with 16, and the two players — along with head coach John Beilein — spoke about the victory afterward:
Head coach John Beilein
Penn State head coach Pat Chambers
Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis
Sophomore guard Jordan Poole
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook