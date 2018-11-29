Videos: Beilein, Brazdeikis, More Discuss Destruction Of North Carolina
Michigan head coach John Beilein and three of his players — Ignas Brazdeikis, Charles Matthews and Jordan Poole — explained what worked so well in tonight's 84-67 win over North Carolina.
We have Tar Heel head coach Roy Williams' angry postgame presser as well.
Michigan head coach John Beilein
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams
Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis
Redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews
Sophomore guard Jordan Poole
---
