Michigan head coach John Beilein and three of his players — Ignas Brazdeikis, Charles Matthews and Jordan Poole — explained what worked so well in tonight's 84-67 win over North Carolina.

We have Tar Heel head coach Roy Williams' angry postgame presser as well.