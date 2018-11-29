Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-29 00:06:41 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Videos: Beilein, Brazdeikis, More Discuss Destruction Of North Carolina

Austin Fox and Chris Balas
Writers
Xu44aqzdy5maaza7otpy
Michigan improved its record to 7-0 tonight, with significant wins over Villanova, Providence and North Carolina.
AP Images
Cei738tqeyxlvoum8gr8

Michigan head coach John Beilein and three of his players — Ignas Brazdeikis, Charles Matthews and Jordan Poole — explained what worked so well in tonight's 84-67 win over North Carolina.

We have Tar Heel head coach Roy Williams' angry postgame presser as well.

Michigan head coach John Beilein

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams

Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis

Redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews


Sophomore guard Jordan Poole


