Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-29 22:57:21 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Videos: John Beilein, Players Discuss 65-49 Victory Over Ohio State

Austin Fox and Chris Balas
Writers
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

C2xnpk2uzwzvvlyhg3oi
Xori0mkm2bcsgnmj4ipv
Michigan next heads to Iowa for a Friday night showdown at 7:00.
AP Images

Michigan head coach John Beilein, OSU head man Chris Holtmann and three Wolverines discussed this evening's energetic 65-49 triumph over Ohio State.

The main topics including junior guard Zavier Simpson's double-double, the second half scuffle that resulted in technical fouls for both clubs, and Michigan's stifling defense.

We have their videos below:

Head coach John Beilein

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann


Sophomore guard Jordan Poole and sophomore forward Isaiah Livers


Junior guard Zavier Simpson

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}