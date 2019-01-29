Videos: John Beilein, Players Discuss 65-49 Victory Over Ohio State
Michigan head coach John Beilein, OSU head man Chris Holtmann and three Wolverines discussed this evening's energetic 65-49 triumph over Ohio State.
The main topics including junior guard Zavier Simpson's double-double, the second half scuffle that resulted in technical fouls for both clubs, and Michigan's stifling defense.
We have their videos below:
Head coach John Beilein
Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann
Sophomore guard Jordan Poole and sophomore forward Isaiah Livers
Junior guard Zavier Simpson
