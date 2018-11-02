Ticker
Michigan Wolverines Basketball Videos: Beilein, Players Discuss Win

Austin Fox and Chris Balas
Writers
John Beilein and three of his Wolverine players spoke to the media following tonight's 90-58 exhibition win over Northwood at the Crisler Center.

Head Coach John Beilein

Sophomore Shooting Guard Jordan Poole

Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis


Cei738tqeyxlvoum8gr8

Junior center Jon Teske


