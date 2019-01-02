Videos: Beilein, Players Ready For Penn State, Return Of Big Ten Action
Head coach John Beilein, freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis and sophomore guard Jordan Poole all spoke with the media this afternoon at Crisler Center, discussing tomorrow night's matchup with Penn State and the challenges the Nittany Lions will present.
The trio also spoke about how glad they are to be returning to conference play and a semi-normal playing schedule.
Head coach John Beilein
Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis
Sophomore guard Jordan Poole
---
