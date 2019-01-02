Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-02 13:19:12 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Videos: Beilein, Players Ready For Penn State, Return Of Big Ten Action

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Michigan hosts Penn State tomorrow night at 7:00, before welcoming Indiana to Ann Arbor on Sunday at 4:30 for a huge conference showdown.
Michigan Basketball Twitter Account

Head coach John Beilein, freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis and sophomore guard Jordan Poole all spoke with the media this afternoon at Crisler Center, discussing tomorrow night's matchup with Penn State and the challenges the Nittany Lions will present.

The trio also spoke about how glad they are to be returning to conference play and a semi-normal playing schedule.

Head coach John Beilein


Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis


Sophomore guard Jordan Poole


