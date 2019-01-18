Videos: Beilein On Wisconsin, Happ; Players Talk Potentially Being No. 1
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan head coach John Beilein and his Wolverines will head to Wisconsin tomorrow afternoon, looking to improve their record to 18-0 on the year.
Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis, meanwhile, discussed this afternoon what it would mean to him for Michigan to potentially be ranked No. 1 on Monday, and also gave his take on how the Maize and Blue would fare against the likes of Duke and their freshmen.
Head coach John Beilein
Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis
Sophomore forward Isaiah Livers
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook