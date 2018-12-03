Ticker
Videos: Wolverines Discuss Team's Recent Success, Road Trip To Northwestern

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Freshman forward Ignaz Brazdeikis scored a career-high 24 points on Wednesday against North Carolina.
Lon Horwedel

Three Wolverines spoke at Crisler Center this afternoon about the club's 8-0 start, and previewed tomorrow's road trip to Northwestern.

Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis


Junior forward Isaiah Livers


Junior forward Jon Teske


