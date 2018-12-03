Videos: Wolverines Discuss Team's Recent Success, Road Trip To Northwestern
Three Wolverines spoke at Crisler Center this afternoon about the club's 8-0 start, and previewed tomorrow's road trip to Northwestern.
Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis
Junior forward Isaiah Livers
Junior forward Jon Teske
