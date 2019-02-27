Ticker
Videos: Beilein, Players Talk Importance Of Bouncing Back From MSU Loss

Austin Fox, Chris Balas and Andrew Hussey
Staff Writers
Michigan hosts Nebraska tomorrow night, and then travels to Maryland and MSU to close out the year.

Head coach John Beilein, sophomore forward Isaiah Livers and redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews all met with the media this afternoon to discuss the importance of bouncing back from Sunday's Michigan State loss.

They each explained how U-M still has a realistic shot at a Big Ten title, and how important it is to be dialed in and focused as the regular-season draws to a close.

Head coach John Beilein

Sophomore forward Isaiah Livers

Redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews

