Videos: John Beilein, Jon Teske Preview Tomorrow Night's Trip To Penn State
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan head coach John Beilein and junior center Jon Teske each met with the media this afternoon to discuss U-M's showdown tomorrow night at Penn State.
They talked about a number of topics, mostly involving the team's offensive play as of late.
We have their videos below:
Head coach John Beilein
Junior center Jon Teske
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook