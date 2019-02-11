Ticker
Videos: John Beilein, Jon Teske Preview Tomorrow Night's Trip To Penn State

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Junior center Jon Teske's 2.2 blocks per game lead the Big Ten.

Michigan head coach John Beilein and junior center Jon Teske each met with the media this afternoon to discuss U-M's showdown tomorrow night at Penn State.

They talked about a number of topics, mostly involving the team's offensive play as of late.

We have their videos below:

Head coach John Beilein

Junior center Jon Teske

