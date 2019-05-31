Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel explained in depth yesterday why he feels Juwan Howard is the right man for the job, noting he doesn’t see the hire as either a ‘risk’ or a ‘gamble.’

Although he focused primarily on Howard and the qualities he’ll bring to Michigan’s head coaching position, Manuel also discussed a handful of other topics, including the Fab Five and former head man John Beilein’s departure.

He began with the ongoing debate of whether or not Michigan should consider re-raising the 1992 and 1993 National Championship appearance banners from the Crisler Center rafters.

“Juwan was hired to coach this basketball team and lead us to tremendous success, not to reunite and raise banners,” Manuel affirmed. “Jimmy King and I have talked about this on many occasions, and the issue with the banners deals with a decision the University made.

“This isn’t about me and not wanting or respecting the Fab Five — I welcome all the members of those teams back and I love those guys. I hope we see all five of them together next year in this arena — I’ll even lower the basket myself and recreate the picture with Juwan sitting on it and the others standing around him.

“We may display the banners or think about it in a different way, but we took them down permanently and from the record books. I understand the Fab Five’s frustrations with what the University did back then, but we can’t simply put the records back in the books on our own.”

That statement is the only one Manuel made regarding the ’92 and ’93 banners, concluding by making it clear he won't change his stance on the topic.

He next turned his attention to Beilein’s exit and the timing of it, while admitting things may not have turned out any differently had the 12-year head man left a month sooner.

“Timing is what it is, and brings pros and cons at any point in time,” Manuel began. “The pool of candidates may have looked different [had the timing been earlier], but I’m not sure the outcome would have.

“The timing helped in that the Miami Heat’s season was already over — I could lament the timing of many things though. It wasn’t ideal — the carousel in college basketball moves from mid-March to mid-April, but the outcome is great, in my opinion.

“As Juwan said, it’s about moving forward.”

Finally, Manuel was asked whether or not he was caught off guard by Beilein’s decision to take the Cleveland head coaching job.

He admitted earlier this month that he had been a bit surprised by his exit, and reaffirmed that sentiment yesterday.

“I was very surprised,” he revealed. “John called and told me he had accepted the job, so there was nothing for me to offer or discuss. The surprise was there not only because of the timing of it and the things we had previously talked about, but because he simply said he had already accepted the position.

“That leads us to celebrate Juwan being here now, so that’s the way I look at it.”