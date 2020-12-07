Sources have said the Wolverines will try to schedule game with regional team (in-state or Midwest) for later in the week to give them one more contest before starting Big Ten play Sunday vs. Penn State. If that's the case, U-M will have filled its allotment of non-conference games and would not be able to make up the game with he Wolfpack barring a rule change.

Michigan's Wednesday night game with N.C. State has been postponed and will be played at a later date. COVID concerns cancelled the Wolfpack's Saturday game with UConn and have now sabotaged the ACC/Big Ten Challenge match-up between the two schools.

A positive test Friday resulted in the cancellation of the Wolfpack’s game against UConn.

The last time U-M met with the Wolfpack, it came away with a 66-59 victory in Raleigh, N.C.Last season, N.C. State finished with a 20-12 overall record and 10-10 in conference play. U-M went 19-12 overall and 10-10 in the Big Ten last year.

"Far too often have I had to say we are all living in unprecedented times. Our main concern is the health and safety of Coach [Kevin] Keatts, his players as well as all of those within the N.C. State program," head coach Juwan Howard said. "It is unfortunate we have to postpone this ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup. It would have been fun. However, we must do what is right, and this is the right thing to do for everyone."

The Big Ten/ACC Challenge typically occurs near the beginning of non-conference play. The ACC leads 12-6-3 in the challenge's history, with the Big Ten coming away victorious in 2019-20, 8-6. The Wolverines are 8-11 all-time in the event and the Wolfpack are 8-12.

Watch for more on these developments in the hours to come.



