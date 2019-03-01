After Michigan’s dominating victory over Nebraska in the Wolverines final home game of the season, here’s what’s being said about U-M:

Jacob Shames, The Michigan Daily: Wolverines bounce back with dominant performance against Nebraska

Michigan scored its most points since Dec. 8. It shot 56 percent from the field and 55 percent from three. It recorded 19 assists on its 30 made baskets. Brazdeikis, Livers, junior center Jon Teske and freshman forward Colin Castleton all scored in double-figures.

It was the Wolverines’ most dominant performance in weeks, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Great bounce-back for our guys after the other day,” said Michigan coach John Beilein. “It was great that we turned it around, coaching staff turned it around.”

The “other day,” of course, was the Wolverines’ 77-70 loss to Michigan State, in which it blew a six-point lead with 15 minutes remaining. With or without Matthews, Michigan needed a response in the worst way.

“We had a bad taste in our mouths,” Teske said. “We wanted to come out defensively, just shut them down and offensively, knock down open shots.”

The Wolverines did that from the start. Livers, who replaced Matthews in the starting lineup, nailed his first three just two minutes into the game. Teske — who didn’t attempt a three in practice the last two days, per Beilein — hit from the left wing on the next trip down the court, and Michigan was up, 8-2, and off and running.

When a team loses a rivalry game in the fashion the Wolverines did Sunday, bouncing back is the obvious storyline. That kind of mental response is intangible. What isn’t, though, was Michigan’s extreme height advantage over the Cornhuskers, who play only one player taller than 6-foot-8.

Chris Balas, The Wolverine.com: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: A Glimpse Of Life After Matthews

Michigan got a glimpse of life without Charles Matthews Thursday in an 82-53 win over Nebraska, and it was encouraging.

With redshirt junior Matthews on the bench with an ankle injury suffered against Michigan State — ESPN reported he had “serious ligament damage,” but U-M debunked that quickly, noting he was day to day with a sprain — the Wolverines played their best offensive game in several weeks.

Disclaimer: It came against a disinterested team that appeared oblivious to the fact that its coach is squarely on the hot seat (or didn’t care). And for tonight’s hot take, there will be plenty who say the Wolverines proved they are better off without Matthews.

That’s over the top, of course. Matthews is one of the best wing defenders in the country.

The game plan with or without him was to take better advantage of the mismatches down low, have the guards be facilitators instead of hunting shots, and it worked. Junior center Jon Teske dominated inside and out on his way to 22 points, and the Wolverines smothered the Cornhuskers defensively.

“When Jon hit that first three [in the first half] … Jon did not take a three in practice the last two days,” head coach John Beilein said. “We were working on some other things, and he didn’t take them. All of a sudden he just grabs it, shoots it in and then does it again. I think that set the stage.”

It helped that the Wolverines made shots again, but there was more to the offensive improvement. Sophomore shooting guard Jordan Poole and junior point guard Zavier Simpson repeatedly made the right play, not forcing the action like they did at times (Poole, especially) in Sunday’s game with Michigan State.

The ball didn’t stick, and guys were looking for the open man rather than looking for their shots.

John Niyo, The Detroit News: Bench strength puts bow on Michigan's blowout win

John Beilein knew he was still missing something.

But a day after insisting the search would go on — even as the calendar flips to March —Michigan’s head coach might’ve found it by throwing up his hands and turning to his bench.

Beilein described the ninth-ranked Wolverines’ 82-53 rout of Nebraska on Thursday as “a great bounce-back game” for his team, coming on the heels of Sunday’s loss to Michigan State and keeping alive Michigan's hopes for a share of the Big Ten championship.

But a month from now, he may look back on this one and see it as something more than that.

"Our big thing has been we need some bench," Beilein said this week, giving voice to a season-long frustration for his coaching staff. "And we're trying like crazy. But it hasn't happened yet.

Thursday night, it did at just the right time, as sophomore Isaiah Livers reprised his starting role from a year ago and produced a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds) while replacing an injured Charles Matthews in the lineup.

Just as important, perhaps, was the breakout performance Michigan got from freshman big man Colin Castleton, who came off the bench to add 11 points in just over 9 minutes and may finally be the answer to Beilein's exasperating search for a backup center.

All of this helped lighten the mood on what could’ve been a slightly somber Senior Night at Crisler Center, where the only player being honored in the pregame ceremony wasn’t even in uniform. Matthews, the fourth-year junior who's expected to turn pro after this season, came out in a walking boot, idled by the sprained right ankle he suffered early in Sunday’s loss to the Spartans. And it’s unclear when he’ll be ready to return.

Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball's freshmen may hold key to depth, longevity in March

The first guy off the bench had shown flashes in practice for some time but hadn't been trusted in a key situation like this all year. The second guy off the bench has had a few more opportunities, but barely.

Most important for Michigan basketball, though, both looked like they belonged. Both took big steps in earning John Beilein's trust.

And moving forward, freshman forward Colin Castleton and freshman guard David DeJulius appear to be in possession of the most elusive key to Michigan's ceiling in March.

"I would doubt if we go another game where they're not in the lineup," Beilein said Thursday night after Michigan's 82-53 romp over Nebraska. "At some point, we had to throw them back in there.

"And that time is now."

Castleton, a 6-foot-11 first-year forward from Florida, was the first player off the bench Thursday and extremely efficient with 10 points, three rebounds and a block in 11 minutes of action. DeJulius, a freshman point guard from Detroit East English Village, had two points, four rebounds and went a +16 in his 16 minutes of action.

Michigan played its first game in two years Thursday without starting wing Charles Matthews, who is now day-to-day with an ankle injury. It forced Beilein to shuffle things up in what had been a razor-thin rotation for the better part of Michigan's previous 28 games.

When Matthews returns, Michigan's top six remains the same: Zavier Simpson, Jordan Poole, Matthews, Ignas Brazdeikis, Jon Teske and Isaiah Livers. But Michigan can't get through a March grind with six players. Beilein knows it.

And now, after months of tinkering, working and hoping, he's ready to trust two youngsters. Partly because he believes they're ready.

Partly because he has no other choice.

Andrew Kahn, MLive.com: Voted into rotation, freshman Colin Castleton (‘Swaggy C’) delivers big for Michigan

Entering Thursday's game against Nebraska, Colin Castleton had played all of 25 minutes on the season and scored six points. He had not scored in 2019.

With Michigan fighting for a Big Ten title, Castleton, naturally, was the first player off the bench on Thursday. And, just as you'd expect, he scored within 25 seconds.

The freshman would finish with 11 points in nine minutes in Michigan's 82-53 victory.

Head coach John Beilein knew he needed to give starting center Jon Teske more rest, even just a few minutes more than his recent workloads. He'd tried giving those minutes to Austin Davis and Brandon Johns Jr., but neither got the job done. Isaiah Livers was effective, but he slid into the starting lineup on Thursday in place of the injured Charles Matthews. Using Livers at the center spot against Nebraska wasn't an option.

Beilein typically prefers a player prove himself at practice first, but he was running out of options. And so, on Wednesday, "I sort of had the coaching staff take a vote" as to who should sub for Teske. They decided on Castleton.

"And it worked out really well," Beilein said.

Castleton arrived at Michigan tall (6-foot-11) but lean (211 pounds). Under the guidance of strength coach Jon Sanderson, he's bulked up to 232 pounds, giving him a fighting chance against Big Ten big men.

Another area that needed improvement: footwork. Players of Castleton's size can dominate in high school without proper technique. At the college level, when size alone doesn't yield results, "They stumble and fall," Beilein said.

So Castleton worked with Beilein and assistant coach Saddi Washington on a few basic moves. When he caught a pass on the block shortly after checking into Thursday's game, he showed patience, backing down his defender, spinning, and keeping his pivot foot in order to take one more step towards the basket for an easy layup.