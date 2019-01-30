Any game between Michigan and Ohio State has an opportunity to be memorable, and Tuesday night was no exception.

In Michigan’s decisive 65-49 victory over the Buckeyes, junior point guard Zavier Simpson had a triple-double. Simpson has been Michigan’s emotional leader and the Wolverines followed his lead against Ohio State.

It also helped that Michigan was facing a rival.

“A game like this is a huge emotional game, especially being a rivalry,” sophomore forward Jordan Poole said. “Obviously them being a really good team, being able to have just the fire and the energy in the arena definitely sets the tone. Being able just to take everything personal. That’s the type of game it was today and we were able to stay connected offensively.”

Poole was happy for Simpson.

“Great for him,” Poole said. “Fantastic. Being able to have your point guard have 10 rebounds, 12 assists, 11 points.”

Poole had a team-high 15 points, but missed 7 of 10 three-pointers. Even though he missed so many shots, he remained confident. On one possession, he even attempted three threes before finally making the third.

“I was open,” Poole said. “Keep shooting. They left me open three times. A lot of people stop shooting after the first one and kind of hesitate the second time. I’m a shooter. Being able to get looks like that is very rare.”

One key play in the game was when Poole took a charge against Ohio State’s sophomore center Kaleb Wesson. Once Poole drew the offensive foul, the Crisler Center crowd got energized.

“After I took the charge, I definitely knew I was hitting the three,” Poole said. “Coming down, they were in a zone and I had a pretty good look. Being able to have the momentum. That definitely goes back to the fans."

Poole also got into a tussle with some Buckeyes after a foul on Simpson. Michigan’s junior Center Jon Teske got into the action and he received a technical. Sophomore forward Isiah Livers joked that this was the first time in Teske’s life that he received a technical.

Teske had his teammates back in a critical moment.

"It shows a connected group,” Livers said. “Jon Teske getting a tech, that just shows he’s into winning. We have a big man like that.

With Simpson one rebound away from a triple double, Livers nearly grabbed Simpson’s 10th rebound, but he thought better of it.

“Honestly if I would have went for it, he would have took my arm off,” Livers said.