Michigan looks to get revenge over No. 19 Wisconsin after the Badgers snapped the Wolverines 17-game winning streak with 64-54 victory at the Kohl Center.

The game between the two ranked foes will tip off at 12:01 p.m. and can be seen on FOX with Gus Johnson and Jimmy Jackson on the call.

Wisconsin is 17-6 so far this season and 9-3 in Big Ten play. The Badgers come into the Crisler Center riding a six-game winning streak, which started with their win over the Wolverines on Jan. 19. In that stretch, Wisconsin has beaten Michigan, Illinois, Northwestern, Nebraska, Maryland and Minnesota.

U-M has a 57-22 record in games played against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, but the Wolverines only have won two of the last four meetings and three of the last 10 at Crisler Center.

Wisconsin’s defense has become one of the best in the country this season with an adjusted defensive efficiency of 87.9, which is the sixth best in the country. Opponents have an effective field goal percentage of 44.7 against the Badgers, which is the 11th lowest in the country and are shooting 43.8 percent from two, which is 10th lowest.

While the Badgers offense isn’t as strong as their defense, it still is one of the best in the country. Wisconsin has the 28th best adjusted offensive efficiency at 112.9 and the Badgers are shooting 39.7 percent from three, which is 10th best in college basketball. The area where Wisconsin’s offense is the best is at not turning over the ball as the Badgers turnover percentage of 14.1 is the third best in the country.

Fifth-year senior center Ethan Happ is averaging a double-double for Wisconsin, scoring 18.3 points per game and grabbing 10.4 rebounds per game. He is a high-usage player for the Badgers, using 35.1 percent of their possessions, which is the sixth most in college basketball. While he uses a lot of possessions, he also is one of the best in the country at setting up his teammates and his assist rate of 38.9 is the 11th best in the country and his defensive rebounding rate of 28.4 is the 19th best.

Redshirt sophomore guard D’Mitrik Trice is Wisconsin’s second-leading scorer at 13.4 points per game and is the team’s best three-point shooter. He is shooting 44.7 percent from deep, which is the 72nd best mark in the country.

Wisconsin’s other sophomore guard Brad Davison is the team’s second best three-point shooter at 43 percent, which is 128th best in the nation. Davison is currently averaging 11.2 points per game and is one of the best at not turning the ball over. His turnover percentage of 11.1 is the 135th lowest in the country.

Sophomore forward Nate Reuvers has emerged as another scoring threat for Wisconsin this season. He is averaging 8.3 points per game and is shooting 39.7 percent from three. His block percentage of 9.4 is the 40th best in the nation.