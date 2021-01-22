TheWolverine - Wolverine Watch: Leaders With Rest?

Juwan Howard’s basketball team stands on the brink of a rest-up week sitting high atop the Big Ten. There’s no small pothole sitting in the road to get there, and it starts with a capital P. Beat Purdue tonight, and the Wolverines own that top slot for at least another week. That’s thanks to Indiana stunning Iowa in Iowa City last night, 81-69. The Hoosiers mowed down the Hawkeyes like a John Deere S Series Combine reducing the local landscape to stubble. They pinned back their ears and forged a 23-3 second-half run to stuff some Kryptonite into local superhero Luka Garza’s shorts. That left the Big Ten standings once again looking like the Wolverines’ showcase. Howard’s crew stands alone at the top at 7-1, followed by Iowa and Wisconsin at 6-2, with the Boilermakers and Illinois both 6-3. Win and that one-loss early-effort gem holds until at least a week from Saturday, when the Wolverines host the Hoosiers. In the meantime, then can watch losses piling up for others.

Point guard Mike Smith keeps delivering for the first-place Wolverines, who take on Purdue tonight.

Lose, and it’s right back into the scrum at the top. Avoiding that loss won’t be easy, even in a Mackey Arena emptier than the underside of former Purdue coach Gene Keady’s comb-over. The Boilermakers (11-5, 6-3) went from stumbling to substantial in recent days. In the past two weeks, they’ve beaten Michigan State, Indiana and Ohio State on the road, and would love to pull a Minnesota — i.e., bag the Big Ten leader — at home. “That Michigan State game felt like a turning point,” noted Brian Boesch, Michigan radio play-by-play man. “You didn’t really know what you had in Purdue, for the first month-plus of the season. “They got off to a 7-5 start, and that was an ugly game against Michigan State. It was not a beauty, to be sure. They gritted it out. They found a way… “They took care of their rival [Indiana], took down a Penn State team that’s going to be a pain in the rear most of the season, and took down the team [OSU] that — after Michigan lost at Minnesota — kind of swooped in and said, ‘Yeah, we’re the hottest team in the Big Ten.’” The Wolverines can keep the focus and the discussion in the league on them all week — by winning. Then they could take on the back half of a daunting schedule with some serious title expectations. It won’t be easy. If Indiana can win at Iowa City, it can win in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines then have to play at Northwestern, host a Michigan State team that will be seeking blood and a season-saver, take on Illinois and head for a revenge-minded Wisconsin. After hosting Rutgers, the Wolverines finish the regular season with three of four games on the road — at Ohio State, at Indiana, and at Michigan State, in the regular-season finale. The only one that’s at home during that stretch? Iowa in the penultimate pre-tourney contest, quite possibly with the Big Ten lead on the line. In other words, stash the wins now, and take your chances later.

Juwan Howard has bigger goals than leading the Big Ten at the midway point, but he won't turn it down.