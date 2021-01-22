TheWolverine - Wolverine Watch: Leaders With Rest?

Wolverine Watch: Leaders With Rest?
Juwan Howard’s basketball team stands on the brink of a rest-up week sitting high atop the Big Ten. There’s no small pothole sitting in the road to get there, and it starts with a capital P.
Beat Purdue tonight, and the Wolverines own that top slot for at least another week. That’s thanks to Indiana stunning Iowa in Iowa City last night, 81-69.
The Hoosiers mowed down the Hawkeyes like a John Deere S Series Combine reducing the local landscape to stubble. They pinned back their ears and forged a 23-3 second-half run to stuff some Kryptonite into local superhero Luka Garza’s shorts.
That left the Big Ten standings once again looking like the Wolverines’ showcase. Howard’s crew stands alone at the top at 7-1, followed by Iowa and Wisconsin at 6-2, with the Boilermakers and Illinois both 6-3.
Win and that one-loss early-effort gem holds until at least a week from Saturday, when the Wolverines host the Hoosiers. In the meantime, then can watch losses piling up for others.
Lose, and it’s right back into the scrum at the top. Avoiding that loss won’t be easy, even in a Mackey Arena emptier than the underside of former Purdue coach Gene Keady’s comb-over.
The Boilermakers (11-5, 6-3) went from stumbling to substantial in recent days. In the past two weeks, they’ve beaten Michigan State, Indiana and Ohio State on the road, and would love to pull a Minnesota — i.e., bag the Big Ten leader — at home.
“That Michigan State game felt like a turning point,” noted Brian Boesch, Michigan radio play-by-play man. “You didn’t really know what you had in Purdue, for the first month-plus of the season.
“They got off to a 7-5 start, and that was an ugly game against Michigan State. It was not a beauty, to be sure. They gritted it out. They found a way…
“They took care of their rival [Indiana], took down a Penn State team that’s going to be a pain in the rear most of the season, and took down the team [OSU] that — after Michigan lost at Minnesota — kind of swooped in and said, ‘Yeah, we’re the hottest team in the Big Ten.’”
The Wolverines can keep the focus and the discussion in the league on them all week — by winning. Then they could take on the back half of a daunting schedule with some serious title expectations.
It won’t be easy. If Indiana can win at Iowa City, it can win in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines then have to play at Northwestern, host a Michigan State team that will be seeking blood and a season-saver, take on Illinois and head for a revenge-minded Wisconsin.
After hosting Rutgers, the Wolverines finish the regular season with three of four games on the road — at Ohio State, at Indiana, and at Michigan State, in the regular-season finale. The only one that’s at home during that stretch? Iowa in the penultimate pre-tourney contest, quite possibly with the Big Ten lead on the line.
In other words, stash the wins now, and take your chances later.
Maryland’s Mark Turgeon asserted the Wolverines can win it all nationally, after they dismantled his team for the second time in a fortnight this week. Boesch does not disagree.
“It’s tough to look at this league and pick a team that is more likely to win it all than Michigan,” he observed. “You could probably put Iowa there, maybe a bit more because of what Luka Garza brings to the table. There’s probably a little bit more national attention for Iowa than Michigan.
“But outside of that, no. Michigan is absolutely on a short list. They’re top-10 everywhere — AP, coaches poll, Kenpom, NET — they’re everywhere. They absolutely are contenders, and what’s been cool is, it’s not just Turgeon.
“You think about the comments from Richard Pitino after the first meeting. We’ve heard it from other coaches about just how good this Michigan team is — Chris Collins after the game here. This is a team that’s done the job.”
It’s also one that knows talk is cheap. Many got excited when Michigan became the first team in NCAA history to knock off three ranked squads consecutively by 19 or more points.
Howard didn’t.
“We’re not here to break any records,” he assured. “Our goal is to be the last team standing on Monday night in April.”
Tough to say it much better. But there’s a long road before Monday night in April. The first pothole on the remaining road arrives tonight.
The Wolverines can be the last team standing at the top of the Big Ten, nearing the midway point in the conference. That’s no small achievement, for a team with bigger destinations.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook