Not so many years ago, the book on subduing a John Beilein team was clear.

Beat ‘em up. Knock ‘em down. Grab ‘em, jam ‘em, and intimidate the finesse right out of them.

It certainly didn’t always work. Look at the record. But it was the best shot some teams had at the Wolverines, while Beilein argued for a freer flow in college basketball games.

Tuesday night in Crisler Center, two teams fresh off their dogsleds got into a dog fight. Michigan didn’t seem to mind one bit.

They survived, and thrived, in a street fight that featured five technical fouls, a pre-game bullying bump, Ohio State’s biggest man on the court going after Michigan’s smallest, and a rugby scrum that threatened to blow up into a fight.

The Wolverines, the new Wolverines, shrugged it off and walked away with a 65-49 win. They’re 20-1, 9-1 in the Big Ten, while the Buckeyes — averaging 73 points per game and coming up 24 shy in this one — slid to an also-ran 3-6 in conference play.

There’s no question the officials let two fierce rivals play. The teams combined for only 18 free throw attempts. But these days, it’s the visiting coach hinting at excess physicality.

“I think we can handle it better,” OSU boss Chris Holtmann said of the second-half acrimony. “That was the accumulation of some frustration, for a variety of reasons. I thought the game was really physical, for the bulk of the game. When the game is that physical, those things tend to happen.”

He noted one of his players got “plowed” near the end of the first half, with no call.

“If it’s that physical of a game, that’s how you’ve got to play,” Holtmann said. “If that’s the way a game is going to be called, you’ve got to raise up your physicality.”

Michigan has raised up its physicality — not for one game, but overall.

“When you’ve been in the weight room, when you’ve been here for two or three years, you know what the expectation is,” Beilein said. “We can’t expect freshmen to do it as well, without fouling.