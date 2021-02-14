TheWolverine - Wolverine Watch: Ripping Off The Rust

The thermometer read -4 when Michigan took the court for the first time in more than three weeks on Sunday. They didn’t care about that, even getting off the bus. Juwan Howard said they’d play in the parking lot, if you let them. Somebody finally let them, so they were determined to show up. The question involved how they’d show up. After all, for most of their enforced basketball sabbatical, they couldn’t even practice. They couldn’t let the sweat flow on the court, keeping sharp the skills they’d honed in their rise from unranked to No. 3 in the nation in a 13-1 start. They destroyed Wisconsin the first time around, at Crisler Center. It wound up 77-54, and it wasn’t that close. The Wolverines twisted the Badgers into knots defensively, and unwound them unmercifully at the other end. But this was different. One, it wasn’t at home. Two, the Badgers tucked the first-meeting humiliation in their back pocket for motivation. Three, the Wolverines were coming off the least-welcome vacation in the long and glorious history of down time.

Michigan players celebrate after a huge comeback win at Wisconsin, following a three-week pause.

So there wasn’t going to be any 40-point lead for the Wolverines on this day. For a while, it didn’t look like there would be a four-point edge. Wisconsin opened up doing what they do — playing at a glacial pace, getting back on defense and hitting shots when it counted in their own building. They built a 20-14 first-half lead, and even the cardboard cutouts in the Kohl center began getting excited. When the Badgers’ advantage grew to 39-27 at the half, the cardboard risked spontaneous combustion. CBS analyst Bill Raftery noted the Wolverines were “off a beat” — missing chances, looking out of sync, fouling at the end of the shot clock, etc. Michigan sudden looked like a crew that could be caught and passed in the Big Ten race, rather than a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. “In the first half, we didn’t play our best,” said Howard, who came in concerned about his team starting with and maintaining energy. “Wisconsin was playing really well. They were disruptive defensively, making shots — particularly from the three-point line. We got punched in the mouth first.” The Wolverines suffered through their worst half of the season shooting the ball, their court absence putting them in handcuffs for 20 minutes. Then it all changed. The Wolverines came roaring back — making shots, forcing turnovers, and performing with an unhurried, methodical confidence.

Senior forward Isaiah Livers led the Wolverines with 20 points in the comeback win at Wisconsin.