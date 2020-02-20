Wisconsin couldn’t do it. Neither could Seton Hall, Penn State, Indiana, Minnesota, Purdue or Illinois, for that matter. Ranked teams, Big Ten contenders, you name it. Not one squad had invaded The Rack — Rutgers’ home basketball haven — and come away with a win. Until Michigan arrived, that is. The Wolverines’ 60-52 there win stands with an early victory over Gonzaga and the recent home win over Michigan State among their top three to date, for many reasons. One, teams have gone to The Rack and slammed home a victory this year as many times as Greta Thunberg has smilingly offered “Energy lives here” on an Exxon commercial. Two, the Wolverines did so without junior forward Isaiah Livers, one of their top two players. Livers appeared in a walking boot, the latest kick to the shins of his season. And it ultimately didn’t matter. Because three, Juwan Howard is finding all the right buttons to push, and unlikely stars and contributors keep responding. At Rutgers, sophomore center Colin Castleton emerged from the shadows to deliver five points, four rebounds, a block and just the right boost at the right time.

Juwan Howard is quickly going from unproven college coach to proving his point in the Big Ten.

Castleton played a combined 20 minutes in the half-dozen games leading up to this one. When called upon, he responded like an offensive lineman at a half-price happy hour pizza buffet. “You never know when your name is going to be called on, but when you have that positive mindset and you’re staying ready, staying locked in, feeding energy and cheering for your teammates, knowing what’s happenin on the floor, buying into film, coming in on off days, getting shots up for yourself — I feel comfortable going with him,” Howard insisted. Howard’s crew has been locked in for wins in six of its last seven games, going from teetering on the brink of oblivion to a possible strong seed in the NCAA Tournament. Howard himself is quickly shedding the “unproven college coach” tag. The only way to go from unproven to proven remains … well, prove it. • Beat Michigan State in year one — check. That hadn’t happened for a first-year Michigan coach since Brian Ellerbe did so with Steve Fisher’s leftovers in 1997-98. • Win on the road — check. It took a bit, but the Wolverines are getting comfortable away from Crisler. • Make the NCAA Tournament — and don’t leave early. This team — absent an absolute collapse — has a great chance to check both of those boxes as well. The outlook entering The Rack was simple — steal a win in one of four remaining road games, then hold serve at home against Wisconsin and Nebraska. Michigan took care of the first part immediately, giving rise to the notion that the 3-3 finish scenario undersold them. Maybe it did. But Brian Boesch, voice of the Wolverines on Michigan Radio, urges both caution and optimism. He insists the match-ups for the Wolverines were best against Rutgers, then increasingly tougher at Purdue, Ohio State and Maryland.

Senior point guard Zavier Simpson eclipsed the 1,000-point mark and had many reasons to exult.