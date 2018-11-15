Michigan didn’t exactly look at Thursday night’s game at Villanova as payback for last year’s National Championship game loss, but the Wolverines certainly played like it in a 73-46 beating.

What most got their attention was a pregame kerfuffle in which the Wildcats came out and “tried to clown us” in frosh Ignas Brazdeikis’ words by interrupting their pregame shoot around. Guard Phil Booth threw a shoulder into U-M sophomore Jordan Poole, and the two teams had to be separated.



They were messing with the wrong team.

The Michigan of old — finesse teams that shrivel at contact or wilt on the road — is no more, replaced by a group that simply doesn't get intimidated, even in a crazy atmosphere like Wednesday's.

"They played very physical, very aggressive, and very locked-in to the scouting report," Villanova head coach Jay Wright said of Michigan's defense. "Whatever the final score was, it wasn't that close."

Think about that one. A 27-point win on the road against the reigning National Champions that could have been worse had U-M made some open shots (shots they’ll probably start making as they become more confident in January and February. They knock them down in practice with regularity on some days).

Matthews might have violated some state laws the way he stalked Booth up and down the court, holding him to nine points. Talented big man Eric Paschall scored 10 on only 3-of-14 shooting, and point guard Collin Gillespie is going to having nightmares about U-M junior point guard Zavier Simpson for the next few weeks. Simpson locked him down and forced five turnovers.

“I’m very impressed with Michigan’s team,” Wright said. “We knew they were a great defensive team coming in. I thought this could be John’s best defensive team ever. They hadn’t been shooting great from three, but the thing is, their team can be an even better team shooting the three.

“I really like their team. They have great togetherness and execution.”

Especially on the defensive end, and from one to five. Villanova will improve as the year progresses and will be a very good team by year’s end, but Wright is still tinkering with lineups and fits. He probably should have stuck with a seven- or eight-man rotation like Beilein, he said in second guessing himself, but he surmised it probably wouldn’t have mattered. U-M was just that good defensively.

“John did a great job,” Wright said. “They weren’t really complicated. They just executed extremely well. That’s the key. It doesn’t matter how much you have; it’s how you execute what you have.

"Their defense was very physical, very aggressive and really locked in to the scouting report. They did a great job on Eric every time he got in an iso situation. They came and doubled him. Every time he stopped and would pivot in the lane, they came behind to block his shot. The ball screen with Phil they blitzed him and had length on Phil, Matthews on Phil all the time.”

When they went small with power forward Isaiah Livers at the five, they did a great job switching on everyone, he added.

"“They played Brazdeikis at the five, and their biggest guy was guarding our guards. That’s a hell of a team,” Wright said. “They do a really good job.

"Simpson is small but physical as hell, really good on the ball. We couldn't et by him. We couldn’t make shots or they contested shots, got a piece of few of our threes. We couldn't get by them.”

It added up to the first double-digit loss for the Wildcats in 107 games and provided a glimpse of just how good this Michigan team has a chance to be this year.