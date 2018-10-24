There wasn’t any doubt who the leaders of last year's Michigan club were — a trio of upperclassmen in fifth-year senior forward Duncan Robinson, senior guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and junior center Moe Wagner.

With all three now gone and pursuing professional careers, the 2018-19 U-M team will have to find a way to fill their leadership void.

Junior point guard Zavier Simpson and redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews are the perceived leaders of this year’s group of Wolverines, but sophomore forward Isaiah Livers admitted there is still a bit of a void in that regard that the team needs to fill.

“It’s so much different [without last year’s upperclassmen around],” Livers admitted at Michigan’s annual Media day this week. “It’s like there’s a void of leadership missing — Zavier and Charles are by far our two captains, but Coach [John] B[eilein] wants more captains to emerge.

“I think [sophomore guard] Jordan [Poole], [junior center] Jon Teske and myself are in position to do so.”

Teske, one of the few upperclassmen and most experienced players on the team (averaged 12.3 minutes per game last year), also admitted it’s strange not having Wagner around, but explained that his lessons have carried over to this year's club.

“It’s different, but we’re moving on,” Teske explained. “We miss his corny jokes, but we’re doing good. Moe taught us to have fun with everything we do and to bring a lot of passion and energy.

“He told us to always practice hard and always get up for it — he was a great source of energy.”

Naturally a quiet person on the court, Teske doesn’t necessarily have the makings of a vocal leader, but did reveal that he has taken it upon himself to take some of the youngsters [particularly freshman center Colin Castleton] under his wing and show them the ropes.

“It’s expected once you're in your third year [to become a leader],” he noted. “I am trying to talk more and lead the young guys, because we do have a young team this season.”

As a whole, the Maize and Blue’s roster is incredibly young — just as the junior center indicated — in 2018-19, holding just three bona fide veterans in Matthews, Simpson and Teske.

With that being said, several of the sophomores will be forced to play huge roles this season, including potentially sophomore guard Eli Brooks.

The 6-1 Pennsylvania native made 12 starts last season as a freshman, before seeing the starting point guard job ripped away from him by Simpson.

Like Teske, Brooks is also naturally quiet on the court, but said he has similar leadership qualities that Abdur-Rahkman possessed.

“I lead more by example, kind of like Muhammad did,” Brooks explained. “People would follow his lead, and it worked very well.”

When it’s all said and done, though, most everyone would agree the 2018-19 Wolverines are once again molding themselves in Simpson’s image — defense, toughness and a “pit bull” mentality.

In fact, the junior point guard took the aforementioned mindset to a whole new level.

“It’s important for us to have that pit bull mentality,” Simpson insisted. “I actually had a pit bull for six weeks recently, but my apartment made me get rid of it — his name was Sosa.

“Coach B gave me that name originally, and it just kind of spread from there. Coach [Luke] Yak[lich] has since taken over the name as well, because people have said I remind them of a pit bull.”

Beilein admitted on Monday that Simpson was stubborn when he first got to Michigan, which perhaps was part of the reason he was so ineffective as a freshman (averaged just 8.7 minutes per game).

He made an incredible leap from his freshman to sophomore year, though, and talked about the qualities that helped him do so.

“I became a much better listener,” he admitted. “A leader can be vocal, but you also have to listen to your teammates and coaches, and create a positive atmosphere for them.”